'Don’t See Them Compromising Their Spots': Aakash Chopra Predicts Batting Positions of Star IND Batters in IPL

Over the years Indian Premier League (IPL) has served as a platform for young cricketers to display their talent. Several cricketers have got their maiden call for the Indian squad post their prolific performance in this cash-rich tournament. However, according to former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, IPL performances will be taken into account while selecting the players for India and not their playing positions in the squad.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have filled the top three slots for India, hence the IPL performers will get their chances only in the middle-order. However, according to the former Indian cricketer, this won’t change the role these cricketers play for their IPL franchises.

ALSO READ | Bowler Gets Confused as Right-hand Batter Takes Guard as a Lefty; Here’s What Happened Next- WATCH

In a chat with ESPNcricinfo, Chopra opined that the trio of Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Venkatesh Iyer will not give up their slots in IPL despite playing a different role for India.

Advertisement

“Indian team and the IPL are two different universes. When Venkatesh Iyer was selected to represent India, it was because he scored runs for KKR as an opening batter, but for the Men in Blue, he was asked to play down the order because the top order was already stacked up. For his stateside, the BCCI can make him bat down the order, but in the IPL, since the franchises are private, they splash the cash for a particular role. Even, Hardik Pandya will bat at number four for his IPL team,” Chopra told ESPNcricinfo.

“Ultimately, runs are counted and that’s what Venkatesh Iyer has shown us. The cricketer’s job is just to make runs, and if they do so, then selectors will automatically select them, and they will play wherever the requirement is. So, I don’t see Surya, Shreyas, or Venkatesh compromising their top order slots,” he added.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: DC Captain Rishabh Pant Smashes Colossal Sixes in Nets, Youngsters Left Awestricken - WATCH

Meanwhile, the tournament opener of IPL 2022 will witness a clash between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here