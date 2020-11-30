Don't Subscribe to Big Three Model, but India is an Important Part of World Cricket: ICC Chairman

- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
AUS
IND338/9(50.0) RR 7.78
Australia beat India by 51 runs
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended146/6(20.0) RR 7.3
SA
ENG147/6(20.0) RR 7.3
England beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
Don't Subscribe to Big Three Model, but India is an Important Part of World Cricket: ICC Chairman
The International Cricket Council (ICC) should not underestimate the contribution that India -- a country of 1.3 billion people and companies based there provide financial support to the world body -- makes to world cricket, said new ICC chairman Gregor John Barclay on Monday.
- IANS
- Updated: November 30, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) should not underestimate the contribution that India -- a country of 1.3 billion people and companies based there provide financial support to the world body -- makes to world cricket, said new ICC chairman Gregor John Barclay on Monday. He, however, doesn't subscribe to the 'Big Three' formula that the Indian cricket board initiated a few years ago.
It is estimated that multi-national companies and local corporate houses based in India contribute well over 70 per cent of financial might to the ICC through sponsorship. Also, India has one of the most glamorous teams that helps generate revenues through participation in ICC tournaments.
ICC Members not Meeting in Person Led to Election Impasse: Chairman Barclay
"I don't subscribe to the Big Three concept. I know that there were arrangements back in 2014 put in place that you could consider favoured, in some respects, the more powerful three countries. But they were all rolled back quite a few years ago. Back in 2016, they changed England, by and large, and Australia certainly get the same amount of money than anybody else under the distributions (from the ICC)," Barclay said in a virtual media interaction.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led the formation of the 'Big Three' model that provided a lion's share of ICC money for the BCCI, England, and Australia. The three argued that they contribute to the ICC more than any other members, so they deserved the biggest share of the money. However, that formula was dismantled in 2015 when India's Shashank Manohar succeeded Srinivasan as ICC chairman, and brought about a more acceptable method of distribution of money from the ICC kitty.
"India gets more, and I understand why, a point of view of note. What I would say is that the money flows as a consequence of getting a whole lot of other things done. I think we need to sit down and finish the ICC's global strategy for the coming eight to ten years, once we finalise and agree what that strategy might look like. Then I think we need to start to build the bilateral program (between countries) to have a look at what moneys might flow out of that," said 59-year-old Barclay.
'Penalty of 25 Runs Per Over' - Shane Warne's Radical Suggestion for Over Rate Problems
"India is a massively important part of world cricket, a hugely contributing member of the ICC. From time to time, like all families, we have internal squabbles or whatever, but I think that India recognises its importance to not just the ICC but to world cricket and certainly the ICC needs Indian cricket.
"So, we navigate our way through any differences that there might be from time to time. But, by and large, India was made a full member in the same year as New Zealand was, back in 1926. So, we both have been around as cricketing countries and full (ICC) members for close to 100 years. So, I think we can all assume that we are important contributing members of the organisation, and I have no doubt that it would continue to be the case," he said.
New Zealander Barclay, who took over the reins on November 24, said that one area that needed investment was women's cricket.
"Looking back at the strategy, we (ICC) need to decide what we can distribute. One of the areas clearly, if we need to grow the game globally, we need to invest in women's cricket. (But) I don't think we should underestimate the contribution that India makes to the game and the importance that India have - a country that has 1.3 billion people," he said.
"And New Zealand, for example, has five billion people. You can understand that there's a slight difference in the way you look at distributions. But it's just one aspect. Let us get through the strategic path worked out, and what a funding model might look like," Barclay added.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5878
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4110
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking