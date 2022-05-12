Don't Think About His Age, Dinesh Karthik Should be Included as a Pure Batter: Gavaskar Backs RCB Star For T20 WC

Veteran India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik has made a big statement to make a comeback in the Indian team with his consistent performances in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. Karthik, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the auction, has been in tremendous form as he has been donning the finisher’s hat for his new franchise and so far has impressed many with his performances. In the 12 matches, Karthik has slammed 274 runs at a sublime average of 68.50, while his strike rate of 200 has also been quite staggering.

The veteran glovesman has expressed his desire to make his India comeback for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia as he wants to help the team to win an ICC tournament.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who spent time with Karthik in England during their commentary stints in World Test Championship final and the Test series, said that the wicketkeeper was very determined to make a comeback for India at that time and looking at the current form he should definitely get picked for the 2022 T20 WC.

“We did commentary together during the World Test Championship final in England last year and before that we spent a lot of time together when we were in quarantine. I know from then how determined he has been about playing in the T20 World Cups of 2021 and 2022. He wasn’t selected for last year’s World Cup but the way he has performed in IPL 2022, if I were a selector then I would definitely pick him for the upcoming T20 World Cup," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

Karthik last played for India in 2019 as he was dropped from the team after the 2019 ODI World Cup, however, with his scintillating performances, he is knocking on the doors again for his comeback.

Gavaskar said that Karthik has done well to be considered for selection as a pure batter and the wicketkeeping option will add more value to it.

“Form is important. They say form is temporary and class is permanent and if a classy player is in form, then you must pick him. The way he is batting currently he should be considered and included as a pure batter and wicket-keeping should be an added option," he added.

The former India captain further discussed the wicketkeeping options for India and said there is no such written rule that a team can’t pick three glovesman in the side.

“Don’t think about his age. He keeps for 20 overs and then bats and that too in hot conditions. He should be considered based on his form. The other two keeping options are KL Rahul, who is in great form, and Rishabh Pant, whose form is a bit up and down but there are no questions about his selection because he is a certainty.

“It is not written anywhere that you cannot select three keeping options. A keeper can also be an all-rounder so you can take him (Karthik) as an all-rounder," Gavaskar said.

