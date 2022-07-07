'Don't Think He'll be a Certainty': Former India Opener Issues Big Statement on Virat Kohli's Future in T20Is

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that Virat Kohli is no longer a certainty in India’s T20 squad as the young players have been batting with a good strike rate in the middle-order. Young players including Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav have performed well in the middle order when Kohli was given rest.

The former India skipper has been going through a lean patch with the bat his last international century came way back in 2019. While he also had an underwhelming season in IPL 2022 with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The former RCB captain scored 341 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 115.99.

Also Read | IND vs ENG: ‘I’m Tired of Reading English Press Talk Crap About Virat Kohli’ – Former West Indies Pacer

Kohli was rested for the South Africa series after IPL 2022 and he will return to the T20I squad from the second match against England.

Jaffer feels that Kohli will get the chance to play a few matches before selectors take a call on his future in the T20I team. However, he feels Deepak Hooda is a good option in the middle order for Team India as he also gives an added advantage with the ball.

“Kohli plays, there’s no doubt about it but his form will be taken into consideration. His IPL strike rate hasn’t been great. He’s not been in the best of forms. Deepak Hooda can give you an option with bowling so that will be taken into consideration but not straightaway. I’d say Kohli will get an opportunity to play a few matches and then probably selectors will take a call but I don’t think he’ll be a certainty because so many young players have done so well. In the last T20 World Cup, the strike rate, that approach, was questioned and I think we need to keep looking at the future,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.



The former opener further said that it will be a big decision but he feels Kohli will get the chance to prove himself in the England series.

“I’m not gonna sit here and say ‘leave Kohli out’. I’d be wanting that if I was in the England side. It’s a big decision to make. India have got so many good players coming through their system but Kohli’s got to come in. What do they say, form is temporary, class is permanent,” he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here