'Don't Think I Should be Begging People to Play for Their Countries': West Indies Coach Phil Simmons

West Indies has produced some of the most prolific players in the shortest format of the game. Players like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have ruled T20 cricket for many years now. However, many of these top players haven’t represented their national side on a consistent basis. Russel hasn’t donned the maroon jersey since the last year’s T20 World Cup while Narine last played for West Indies almost three years ago.

In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons admitted that the best T20 players had opted to play in various cash-rich leagues around the world. Simmons stated that players need to make themselves available if they intend to play for their national team. Simmons also went on to say that administrators can’t beg the players to play for the West Indies.

“It hurts. There’s no other way to put it. But what can you do? I don’t think that I should be begging people to play for their countries. I think if you want to represent West Indies, you will make yourself available. Life has changed, in that people have the opportunities to go different places and if they choose that over West Indies, that’s just how it is,” the 59-year-old was quoted as saying.

The 2022 T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin in around two months. However, the Calypso Kings are yet to identify their best eleven. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are currently playing in the Hundred in England. Meanwhile, key players like Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, and Roston Chase are struggling with their fitness. The non-involvement of star all-rounder Andre Russell is particularly incomprehensible for the West Indies management. Recently, Chief Selector Desmond Haynes also opined on Russell’s unavailability.

Haynes said, “From what I have gathered, I think he is unavailable because he hasn’t made himself available. I will love everyone to play for West Indies. But you must realize that the guys have options now, and if guys are choosing other franchises in front of West Indies, then we have to pick from who is available to us.”



Head coach Phil Simmons doesn’t seem overly perturbed by the absence of the T20 stars. Simmons is looking forward to the all-important T20I series against New Zealand. The Trinidadian mentioned that West Indies will continue to be flexible with the batting line-up and adopt the horses for courses strategy. West Indies will take on New Zealand in the first T20I on August 11 in Kingston.

