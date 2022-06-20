'Don't Think I Will be Selected Anymore': Veteran Cricketer Thinks His India Career Has Ended

He might have been emerged as one of the top performers of IPL 2022 but that doesn’t mean Wriddhiman Saha will be considered again for a spot in the India squad. The veteran cricketer was already informed, long before IPL began, that the team management has moved on from him and he doesn’t feature in their plans anymore.

Saha says he won’t be selected for India again and if there was any chance of him making a comeback, his performance in IPL 2022 could have merited a recall which didn’t happen. “Don’t think so I will be selected for India anymore,” the wicketkeeper-batter told Sports Tak in an interview, “Coach and chief selectors had already informed me. If they wanted to select me, I could have been part of the England tour based on my IPL performance. It’s a clear decision (on their part). But I am only concerned about playing cricket. Till the time I am feeling good, I will continue.”

Apart from that, Saha is on a hunt to choose his next domestic cricket team after being hurt by a questions raised by a Cricket Association of Bengal official on his commitment for the team.

“An incident happened before IPL. I had decided then and there to not play for Bengal ever again. After playing for so long someone from CAB makes a comment like that (on me) and don’t act on them, it hurt me personally. So I have planned to play for some other states. I have been speaking to several of them but nothing is finalised yet,” Saha said.

In IPL 2022, Saha played a vital role in helping Gujarat Titans become the champions in their debut season. He scored 317 runs in 11 innings including three half-centuries.

The 37-year-old ranks the recently concluded season as one of his best. “Overall, yes. Became champion, made contribution, played in the final too. Before that I played for PBKS (in final) and scored a hundred. I will rank this as one of my best IPL seasons. I made good contribution (this time around),” he said.

Saha was also in the news earlier this year when he posted screenshots from a chat with a journalist who didn’t take nicely to the cricketer ignoring his call.

It created a storm with BCCI eventually banning the journalist for two years.

Saha said he had no role to play in the quantum of punishment but he made the chat public only when the journalist in question didn’t express regret.

“My purpose was just to inform everyone that there are journalists who can go to this length for interviews. The guy has been involved in such incidents before but it came to light later. So maybe that’s why BCCI punished him. I have no say in that. I didn’t want to complaint initially because everyone has their career. However, if the other side has no regrets, then hard to keep quiet for long,” Saha said.

