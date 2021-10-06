'Don't Think India Can Compete Against Pakistan': Abdul Razzak's Latest Bouncer

Former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has made a bold statement about the Indian cricket team. Razzaq, who often remains in news for his obnoxious statements about players and teams, has now commented on cricketing ties between India and Pakistan. During a cricket talk show of a Pakistan-based news channel, Razzaq asserted that Pakistan has unique talented cricket players while the Indian cricket team does not. He goes on to say that the Indian team can’t compete with the Pakistani cricket team for the same reason.

Razzaq’s comments come ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held between October 17 and November 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. The Virat Kohli-led Team India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, the first time in international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England.

Talk show host on ARY news channel asked Razzaq whether India has pace bowlers or all-rounders like Pakistan or if there was no competition. To this, Razzaq referred to Pakistan cricket team players’ ability to consume and thrive in high-pressure scenarios.

“I don’t think India can compete with Pakistan. The kind of talent Pakistan has is entirely different and I don’t think it is a good thing for cricket that India and Pakistan are not having matches,” he said.

While recalling the past days, he said that earlier players used to get the opportunity to show their endurance and handle pressure, adding that it is missing now.

“I feel that had it continued, people would have found that the kind of talent Pakistan has, India does not,” he added.

Razzaq also talked about his views on why India does not compete against Pakistan anymore. He said that Pakistan has always given better cricket players to international cricket than India. To prove his points, he compared the greatest ever players to have played cricket from both the cricket-crazy nations.

