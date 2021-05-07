'Don't Think It's Right' - Pat Cummins Explains Why T20 World Cup Should Not be Played in India

Australia pacer Pat Cummins reckons that should the organisation of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India this year outs extra burden on the resources or if it’s not safe then the marquee event shouldn’t be held there. Cummins was recently in India as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the now-suspended IPL 2021.

While he reckons it will be too early to comment on such possibility, he wants authorities to work with the government and see what’s good for the Indian citizens.

“It’s probably too early to say. It’s six months away. The priority should be for cricket authorities to work with the Indian government to see what’s best for the Indian people,” Cummins told The Age.

“If it’s going to be a drain on resources or it’s not going to be safe, then I don’t think it’s right to play it over here. That’s the first question which needs to be answered,” he added.

Cummins drew widespread praise when he allocated AUD 50,000 to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. The 27-year-old explained he wanted to do something in return for a country that has been ‘so good’ to him as a player.

“I wondered what could I do? India has been so good to me for so long as a player. The people are amazing. I wanted to try and help out and give back a little bit,” he said.

While the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood pulled out even before the IPL season got underway, Cummins says he did his research but never felt unsafe.

“Seeing the media from back home, it [India’s pandemic] is huge news, and rightly so given what India is going through, but I’ve never felt unsafe here,” he said.

He also gave an insight into how his KKR teammates were dealing with the health crisis.

“Close to half our [KKR] squad has had it at some point over the last year,” Cummins said “Their families are all currently in lockdown in different cities across India. A lot of the family structures are different to Australia, where you’ve got three generations all living in the one place.”

“They [Indian teammates] always try to stay upbeat and positive, but it’s really tough out there. We’re always checking in with them to see how they’re going,” he added.

