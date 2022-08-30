'Don’t Understand Why They're Not Picking Him For T20s': Madan Lal Slams Selectors For Snubbing Senior Pacer

1983 World Cup-winner and legendary pacer Madan Lal has questioned Team India selectors for snubbing Mohammed Shami from the T20I squad. Shami has not played the shortest format in Indian colours after the 2021 T20 World Cup. The premier pacer had a memorable season in IPL 2022 with Gujarat Titans as he played 20 wickets in 16 matches to help his team clinch the title in their maiden season.

However, he failed to get his place back on the T20I side after IPL 2022 as India picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh in the Asia Cup squad over him. His chances to get a place in the 2022 T20 World Cup are very slim.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Several former cricketers slammed the Indian selectors for not picking Shami in Asia Cup as senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah also missed the tournament due to injury.

Lal also backed Shami to get a place in the 2021 T20 WC squad as he feels he is India’s best after Bumrah and has the ability to take wickets in the shortest format.

“Shami should definitely be in the team for the T20 World Cup. He’s our best bowler after Bumrah. I would look for a bowler who could get me wickets. I don’t want bowlers who would only look to contain runs. Batters will keep scoring runs in this format. The only way to stem the flow of runs is to take wickets,” Lal told Sportskeeda.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2022: ‘I’m a Big Fan of Virat Kohli, Really Want Him to Come Back in Form’ – Hong Kong Skipper

Shami has played 17 T20Is in an eight-year-long career in which he claimed 18 wickets but his economy rate has not been up to the mark – 9.54.



The legendary pacer further slammed the selectors for not giving Shami enough chances in the T20I format and believes he is a better bowler than the one selected in the Asia Cup squad.

“The Indian selectors will make a big mistake if they don’t pick Shami. He’s a great bowler and has done well in Australia in the past. I don’t understand why they are not picking him for T20s. You think he’s not a better bowler than those who are playing now? He’s one of the best bowlers in world cricket,” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here