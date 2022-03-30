'Don't Want to be Doing that Going Forward': Williamson 'Surprised' by SRH Bowlers' No-ball Spree Against RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad took the field against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday in Pune. With a rejuvenated squad, the ‘Orange Army’ were expected to pose a tough challenge for the opponents but they could hardly leave any serious impact.

After opting to bowl first, the Hyderabad bowlers leaked runs in plenty and at the same time, a slew of no balls took a huge toll on the team. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar overstepped right in the first over of the encounter and the no-ball gave a life to Jos Buttler, who had edged the moving ball into the slips.

Four no-balls inside the Powerplay allowed the Royals to throw their bats away on free-hit balls. SRH skipper Kane Williamson was surprised by the turn of events and said the team needs to focus on this particular area.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Williamson said, “It was a surprise in a lot of ways, we certainly do not want to be doing that going forward. Clearly, it presents a number of extra deliveries in an innings and when you take a wicket off a no ball, it is never nice. At the same time, it is important for us to look at areas where we can improve. There’s a number of things you cannot control.”

The SRH captain admitted that the bowlers started off the things well but somehow the game didn’t go their way.

“I mean, I think we started beautifully with the ball, we had our opportunities and we have seen in all the games so far, that there has been a lot of swing and perhaps a bit of assistance with the new ball first up. We looked likely to make some inroads but unfortunately, some fine margins in this game, it did not go quite our way, from then on it was obviously a very good surface and a very difficult team to stop,” he added.

“So, Rajasthan played outstandingly well and for us, it’s looking at it logically I suppose, and understanding that there is definitely a number of things to touch on and move on as a side,” he added.

The 61-run win over the Sunrisres helped the Royals to sit on the top of the points table with the highest net run rate of +3. Sanju Samson’s side will now face 5-time champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday in Mumbai.

SRH, on the other hand, will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants on April 4 in Mumbai.

