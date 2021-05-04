Don't Wish to Compromise Safety of People Involved, Says Jay Shah After IPL 2021 Gets Postponed

The BCCI was forced to postpone the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League after a number of positive coronavirus cases emerged inside the bio-secure bubble created by the board. On Tuesday, SRH wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals’ veteran spinner Amit Mishra tested positive for the deadly virus. This amid the country battling a severe second wave of COVID-19.

After the announcement made by the BCCI, its secretary Jay Shah made it clear that the safety of each and every person involved with the league was the priority. Speaking to ANI he said, that keeping an eye on the current COVID-19 situation, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council decided to postpone the league.

“The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don’t wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved,” he said.

On Monday, the crack in the IPL bio-secure bubble began appearing when two Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were confirmed to have been tested positive for the deadly virus. Later, it emerged that two non-playing members of Chennai Super Kings camp – bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a member of travelling staff – were also infected.

With Saha testing positive, the game on Tuesday evening between SRH and defending champions Mumbai Indians also needed to be postponed. KKR players already went into isolation, their fixture against RCB on Monday was cancelled and by Tuesday afternoon, the season was suspended.

Of the 60 matches scheduled to be played during the IPL 2021, 29 have been done with.

Below is the full statement on IPL 2021 suspension

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.

These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.

