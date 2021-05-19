CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Door Open for Cameron Bancroft if He Performs, says CA Interim CEO

Door Open for Cameron Bancroft if He Performs, says CA Interim CEO

Door Open for Cameron Bancroft if He Performs, says CA Interim CEO

Bancroft -- who was banned along with Steve Smith and David Warner following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the third Test at Newlands, Cape Town in 2018 -- had indicated recently that the Australian bowlers too were aware of the unfair tactics.

  • IANS
  • Updated: May 19, 2021, 6:43 PM IST

Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hockley said on Wednesday that the Cameron Bancroft episode was a ‘closed chapter’ and ‘we’ve moved forward’, indicating that the Test batsman might be up for selection in future if he performs.

Bancroft — who was banned along with Steve Smith and David Warner following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the third Test at Newlands, Cape Town in 2018 — had indicated recently that the Australian bowlers too were aware of the unfair tactics.

Video footage had showed Bancroft rubbing sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball to make it swing during the Test against South Africa.

Sandpaper Gate: ‘Whistleblower’ Fanie de Villiers Ridicules Aussie Bowlers’ Statement, Says Impossible Not to Know What’s Going on Ball

In an interview recently, Bancroft when asked about the involvement of the Aussie bowling attack that comprised Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, had remarked: “I think it’s pretty probably self-explanatory”.

On Wednesday, when asked if the door was open for Bancroft to return to the Test team after he had backtracked on the claims and cleared air with CA saying there was no new information, Hockley told Sydney Morning Herald that, “As far as we are concerned, the matter is closed and we move forward.”

Australia’s Test skipper Tim Paine also said on Wednesday that, “We don’t pick Test teams, we pick guys who score runs”, indicating that Bancroft’s performance would be the yardstick for including him in the Test squad.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches