Double Century Was Never in My Thoughts - WI Skipper Jason Holder

Holder was the toast of the Kensington Oval as he notched up 202 off just 229 balls at a strike-rate of over 88 with 22 fours and eight sixes. “I was ecstatic when I reached my double. Lots of hard work and effort went into it. The double was never in my thoughts, but I got close and went on and pushed for it. We needed a hundred today and I went out there and got it. We need wickets tomorrow, so I have another job on my hands,” Holder told the media after third day’s play on Friday (January 25).
It was Holder's third Test century – the first 103 not out also came at No. 8 against England in Antigua four years ago and the second was 110 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in October 2017, batting at No. 9. His knock was the third highest by a Number 8 in Test history behind only the Pakistani duo – Wasim Akram (257 not out) and Imtiaz Ahmed (209).
“It was beautiful day … a wonderful day and I’m happy with the way things went. There was some challenging bowling from England, very difficult to bat especially against (Ben) Stokes and Jimmy (Anderson). Was great to have friends and family here watching … this is where I made my debut and a ground where I enjoy playing,” the West Indies skipper said.
Holder is playing just his 36th Test match but he has been captain of the side in 28 of them. He has copped a fair share of criticism after a slow start to his captaincy but is already blossoming into a quality all-round — averaging over 30 with the bat and 28.5 with the ball.
“I guess it was slow start to my career. I took some time to find my way around Test cricket. Clive Lloyd is someone I hold in high regard, and he told me he learned to play Tests after 3 years. Getting the performances I am getting now is very pleasing and hope to keep on performing like this,” the 27-year-old said.
Dowrich, the reliable wicket-keeper, played some eye-catching shots off both the front foot and the back foot to remain unbeaten on 116 not out. It was also his third Test century.
“Shane and myself, we have a really good friendship. We have known each other from school cricket days so we complement each other well while batting,” Holder said.
Dowrich was also pleased by his performance. “It was a matter of playing ball by ball and batting steadily. We knew we had time to bat so we played sensibly and got the rewards. The pitch is a lot better for batting than yesterday when 18 wickets fell, and as guys who play here often we are fully aware of the conditions and what to expect,” Dowrich said.
“But at the end of the day, there was some spin and bounce so there is a lot to think about tomorrow. It was the most special day I’ve had in a West Indies shirt but it would be more special later on – tomorrow or Sunday – if we win the match and go 1-0 up in the series,” the Windies wicketkeeper said.
First Published: January 26, 2019, 11:52 AM IST