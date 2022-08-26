Double Whammy: After Shaheen Shah Afridi, Another Pakistan Pacer Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2022

In a major blow, Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been ruled out of the entire Asia Cup 2022. The youngster is the second injury for Pakistan after Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out earlier which means Pakistan are dealt a double blow within a week’s time. Meanwhile, Wasim picked up the injury while bowling at the net session on Wednesday, the PCB press release said. The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis.

“The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought. The medical team will closely monitor Wasim’s rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan,” the release said.

“Meanwhile, Hasan Ali, has been named as Wasim’s replacement, which is subject to the Event Technical Committee’s approval. As soon as the ETC approves Hasan as a replacement player, the bowler will depart for the UAE,” it added.

Hasan Ali was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector. Hasan had been working on his bowling in the National High Performance Centre for the past three weeks and is presently in Rawalpindi, preparing for the National T20, which commences on 30 August.

