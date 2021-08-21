Down But Not Out: Stuart Broad Posts Pic on A Wheelchair With His Smile Intact

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the Test series against India owing to an injury. Broad’s unavailability is a major blow for England. The hosts go into the third Test match at Headingley 1-0 down in the series and their pace reserves look rather thin.

On Friday, Broad posted a photo of himself on Instagram where he is seated in a wheelchair but smiling. The pic is a testament to his temperament and the belief that things will be better in the near future.

For England only James Anderson and to some extent, Ollie Robinson look like any threat to the Indian batsmen. Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood are all injured and the management will have to look towards other pacers to get the job done at Leeds.

England has announced their squad for the third Test match. Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have been axed while Dawid Malan has been added to the squad. Haseeb Hameed could open the innings along with Rory Burns while Malan might walk in at the number 3 position.

In this match, we may also see Saqib Mahmood make his debut in Test cricket for England. “We also have the services of Saqib Mahmood, who has been brilliant across all formats this summer. He is confident, highly skilled and will not be overawed if he is to make his Test debut. His temperament and attitude are suited to the international arena,” England head coach Chris Silverwood said after the announcement of the squad.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here