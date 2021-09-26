DPR vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Assam T20, 2021 Between Dihing Patkai Riders and Brahmaputra Boys, September 26, 01:00 PM IST

DPR vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 Match between Dihing Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys: In the 18th match of the Assam T20 2021, Dihing Patkai Riders will square off against Brahmaputra Boys on Sunday at the Judges Field, Guwahati. The match between Dihing Patkai Riders and Brahmaputra Boys will kick off at 01:00 pm (IST) and the fans can follow the live scoreboard for this game on the Fan code app and website.

Brahmaputra Boy are having a decent run in the Assam T20 event with three wins from their first five games. Brahmaputra Boy have just lost one game while one encounter ended in a draw.

On the other hand, Dihing Patkai Riders are sitting at second place from the bottom with three losses, one win and one draw from their opening five games.

Date, venue, time and telecast; here are every detail about DPR vs BRB’s today’s fixture:

DPR vs BRB Telecast

The Assam T20 2021 match between Dihing Patkai Riders and Brahmaputra Boys is not televised.

DPR vs BRB Live Streaming

The Assam T20 2021 match between Dihing Patkai Riders and Brahmaputra Boys can be on the Fan code app and website.

DPR vs BRB Match Details

The Assam T20 2021 match between DPR vs BRB will be played on Sunday, September 26 at the Judges Field, Guwahati. The match between DPR vs BRB will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

DPR vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Arup Das

Vice-captain: Krishna Das

Suggested Playing XI for DPR vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper: Anurag Talukdar

Batters: Mudasir Alam, Rishav Das, Denish Ahmed, Asif Wasimul Haque

All-rounders: Krishna Das, Sibsankar Roy, Arup Das

Bowlers: Rituraj Biswas, Kunal Sarma, Mukhtar Hussain

DPR vs BRB Probable XIs:

Dihing Patkai Riders Predicted Playing XI: Asif Wasimul Haque, Dibakar Johri, Denish Ahmed, Rajat Khan, Md. Meraj, Sibsankar Roy, Anand Sharma, Arup Das, Rahul Hazarika, Sahil Ahmed, Rituraj Biswas

Brahmaputra Boys Predicted Playing XI: Chanakya Sarma, Krishna Das, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Mudasir Alam, Biplab Saikia, Akash Chetri, Pushparaj Sarma, Kunal Sarma Anurag Talukdar, Rishav Das, Mukhtar Hussain.

