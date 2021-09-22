DPR vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 Match 11 between Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes, Sep 23, 09:00 AM IST

DPR vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Dihing Patkai Riders and Kaziranga Heroes: Dihing Patkai Riders will square off against the Kaziranga Heroes in the 11th match of the Assam T20 2021, on Thursday, September 23. The Judges Field in Guwahati will host the match, which is slated to commence at 09:00 AM IST.

Both sides have the same win-loss record (1 win, 2 losses) after three games in the tournament. Notably, both the teams also head into this fixture after losing their previous games. The Dihing Patkai Riders lost their previous match as they failed to defend the total of 122 runs against Barak Bravehearts.

Their opponents Kaziranga Heroes are also coming off a defeat in their last encounter against Brahmaputra Boys. Batting first they went on to post a decent total of 125 runs on the board, however, they too failed to defend the total as the opposition chased the target and won the game with four-wickets in hand.

Dihing Patkai Riders and Kaziranga Heroes currently occupy fourth and fifth places in the Assam T20 2021 points table and both teams will be eyeing to make a comeback with a win in this match.

Ahead of the match between Dihing Patkai Riders and Kaziranga Heroes; here is everything you need to know:

DPR vs KAH Telecast

The Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes match will not be broadcasted in India.

DPR vs KAH Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed on on Fancode app and website.

DPR vs KAH Match Details

The match will be played at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Thursday, September 23, at 09:00 AM IST.

DPR vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abhilash Gogoi

Vice-Captain: Asif Wasimul Haque

Suggested Playing XI for DPR vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Thakuri, Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Danish Das, Asif Wasimul Haque, Rahul Hazarika

All-rounders: Abhilash Gogoi, Sibsankar Roy, Amit Sinha

Bowlers: Ranjit Mali, Abhijit Barman, Rituraj Biswas

DPR vs KAH Probable XIs:

Dihing Patkai Riders: Sibsankar Roy (C), Arup Das, Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Abhishek Thakuri (WK), Ruhinandan Pegu, Rituraj Biswas, Anand Sharma, Rajat Khan, Asif Wasimul Haque, Rabi Chetri

Kaziranga Heroes: Pritam Debnath, Danish Das, Bishal Saha, Amit Sinha (c), Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Sandip Mazumder, Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Abhijit Barman, Bhaskar Das

