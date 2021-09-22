DPR vs MTI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 match, September 22, 01:00 PM IST

DPR vs MTI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Dihing Patkai Riders and Manas Tigers: In the tenth match of the 2021 edition of the Assam T20 League, Dihing Patkai Riders will square off against Manas Tigers. The two sides will lock horns with each other at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 22, Wednesday at 01:00 PM IST. Both Dihing Patkai Riders and Manas Tigers will be desperate to secure a win in the Wednesday game as they have lost all their matches so far.

Dihing Patkai’s first game against Brahmaputra Boys was washed out due to rain. The same was followed by the team losing against Barak Bravehearts in their second match by four wickets. With no victory from two league matches, Patkai are second-last in the points table.

Manas Tigers are also experiencing a torrid ride in the competition. Tigers are languishing at rock bottom in the points table. The team lost their two games against Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Heroes by seven wickets and 28 runs, respectively. The franchise’s last game against Subansiri Champs was washed out due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Dihing Patkai Riders and Manas Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

DPR vs MTI Telecast

The Dihing Patkai Riders vs Manas Tigers match will not be broadcasted in India.

DPR vs MTI Live Streaming

Assam T20 2021 is live-streamed on Fancode.

DPR vs MTI Match Details

The tenth match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Dihing Patkai Riders and Manas Tigers at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 22, Wednesday at 01:00 PM IST.

DPR vs MTI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Sibsankar Roy

Vice-Captain: Nihar Deka

Suggested Playing XI for DPR vs MTI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Thakuri

Batsmen: Romario Sharma, Rahul Hazarika, Nihar Deka, Denish Ahmed

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi

Bowlers: Amlanjyoti Das, Dharani Rabha, Rituraj Biswas

DPR vs MTI Probable XIs:

Dihing Patkai Riders: Arup Das, Rahul Hazarika, Sibsankar Roy (c), Denish Ahmed, Abhishek Thakuri(wk), Ruhinandan Pegu, Rituraj Biswas, Asif Wasimul Haque, Rabi Chetri, Anand Sharma, Rajat Khan

Manas Tigers: Pallavkumar Das (c), Amlanjyoti Das, Romario Sharma, Roshan Basfor, Nihar Deka, Aman Chetry, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Erik Roy (wk), Dharani Rabha, Mrinmoy Dutta, Dipok Gohain

