DPR vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 match, September 24, 01:00 PM IST

DPR vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Dihing Patkai Riders and Subansiri Champs: In the 14th match of the 2021 edition of the Assam T20 League, Dihing Patkai Riders will square off against Subansiri Champs. The two sides will lock horns with each other at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 24, Friday at 01:00 PM IST. Both Dihing Patkai Riders and Subansiri Champs have experienced similar outings in the competition so far.

Dihing Patkai have so far featured in four league games. The team has secured victory in just one match while their one game against Brahmaputra Boys was washed out due to rain. With three points under their belt, Riders are reeling at the second-last position on the points table.

Subansiri Champs, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings with four points to their name. Champs have won one game while losing one fixture. The team is coming after losing their last game to Brahmaputra Boys by 36 runs.

Ahead of the match between Dihing Patkai Riders and Subansiri Champs; here is everything you need to know:

DPR vs SBC Telecast

The Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs match will not be broadcasted in India.

DPR vs SBC Live Streaming

Assam T20 2021 is live-streamed on Fancode.

DPR vs SBC Match Details

The 14th match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Dihing Patkai Riders and Subansiri Champs at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 24, Friday at 01:00 PM IST.

DPR vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sibsankar Roy

Vice-Captain: Kunal Sakia

Suggested Playing XI for DPR vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kunal Sakia

Batsmen: Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Sunzow Brahma, Subham Mandal

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Sekhar Barman, Arup Das

Bowlers: Siddharth Sharma, Hridip Deka, Mekhail Doley

DPR vs SBC Probable XIs:

Dihing Patkai Riders: Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Rituraj Biswas, Rajat Khan, Asif Wasimul Haque, Sibsankar Roy (c), Arup Das, Rabi Chetri, Hridip Deka, Abhishek Thakuri(wk), Ruhinandan Pegu

Subansiri Champs: Subham Mandal, Saahil Jain, Raj Agarwal, Aayush Kunal Sakia (c & wk), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Sunzow Brahma, Sekhar Barman, Sunil Lachit, Mekhail Doley, Vikram Rawat, Siddharth Sharma

