ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Eesti Tigers

72/5 (10.0)

Eesti Tigers
v/s
Tallinn United
Tallinn United*

51/0 (4.2)

Tallinn United need 22 runs in 34 balls at 3.88 rpo
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Tartu Vikings *

0/0 (0.0)

Tartu Vikings
v/s
Tallinn Rising Stars
Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings elected to bat
Innings Break

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Vienna CC *

129/4 (10.0)

Vienna CC
v/s
Bangladesh CC Austria
Bangladesh CC Austria

Bangladesh CC Austria elected to field

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

DPS vs ECB Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 24, 2020

DPS vs ECB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DPS vs ECB Dream11 Best Picks / DPS vs ECB Dream11 Captain / DPS vs ECB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
DPS vs ECB Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 24, 2020

DPS vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

DPS vs ECB Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details

Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

DPS vs ECB Emirates T10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

DPS vs ECB Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details

July 24 – 5:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai

DPS vs ECB Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team

DPS vs ECB Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Vrittya Aravind

DPS vs ECB Dream11 Team Batsmen: Aagam Shah, Arsalan Javed, Muhammad Javed, Taimoor Ali (CAPTAIN)

DPS vs ECB Dream11 Team All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (VICE CAPTAIN), Ahmed Raza, Fahad Nawaz

DPS vs ECB Dream11 Team Bowlers: Umar Hafeez, Imran Haider, Junaid Siddique

DPS vs ECB Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan, Rahman Gull, Aagam Shah, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Nawaz, Faisal Amin/Fahad Tariq, Usman Munir, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi/Abdul Rehman, Umar Hafeez.

ECB Blues: Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Taimoor Ali, Muhammad Ayaz/Karthik Meiyappan, Arsalan Javed, Kashif Daud.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more