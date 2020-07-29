DPS vs TAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Dubai Pulse Secure vs Team Abu Dhabi – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 29, 2020

DPS vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
DPS vs TAD Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details
Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
DPS vs TAD Emirates T10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
DPS vs TAD Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details
July 29 – 5:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai
DPS vs TAD Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team
DPS vs TAD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan
DPS vs TAD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Rameez Shahzad, Osama Hassan, Sahafaqat Ali, Ali Abid, Faisal Amin (CAPTAIN)
DPS vs TAD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Graeme Cremer (VICE CAPTAIN), Fahad Nawaz
DPS vs TAD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Rahul Bhatia, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Vinayak Vijayan
DPS vs TAD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Dubai Pulse Secure : Fahad Nawaz, Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Mohammad Rashid.
Team Abu Dhabi : Rameez Shahzad, Ghulam Farid, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith, Vinayak Vijayan, Khalid Mahmood, Ali Abid, Dilwar Khan, Jalal Bhukari, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
DPS vs TAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Dubai Pulse Secure vs Team Abu Dhabi – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 29, 2020
DPS vs TAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Dubai Pulse Secure vs Team Abu Dhabi – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 29, 2020
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings