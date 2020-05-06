Dravid Asking me to Play for Him Was Dream Come True: Samson
Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson's first year with his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals was also the last year that former India captain Rahul Dravid led the side. Samson said that it felt like a "dream come true" when Dravid first asked him if he wanted to join the squad.
