Dravid Eligible to Vote as Name Comes Back on Voter Rolls

Former India captain and Election Commission ambassador Rahul Dravid is now eligible to vote again in future elections after his name did not feature in the voter list during the Lok Sabha elections.

Cricketnext Staff |September 20, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Dravid had shifted houses from Indiranagar to Ashwathnagar and thus his name couldn't be added in the Malleswaram assembley constituency, which is where Ashwathnagar comes under.

The cricket legend's name was included as a special case in July after the Chief Electoral Officer of the state followed up with the concerned authorities.

According to a report in the Times of India, documents accessed showed that Dravid and his wife's names were present in the updated voters list.

The report adds that according to sources, Roopa J, the assistant revenue officer completed the procedure as it was felt that ensuring his name was present in the list is the responsibility of the electoral staff's duty due to his position as brand ambassador.

