Dravid Feels IPL Teams "Missing a Trick" by Not Using Indian Coaches
Former skipper Rahul Dravid is of the opinion that IPL franchises are “missing a trick” by not getting more Indian coaches on board. If not the top job, these coaches could come in handy as assistants, since most of the players in the league are Indian.
