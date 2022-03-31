'Dre being Dre, He Still Wanted to Try': Brendon McCullum Speaks About Russell's Shoulder Discomfort

Dynamic all-rounder Andre Russell has been an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set-up but his injury concerns have barred him from participating actively in the past few seasons. A similar problem was witnessed on Wednesday night when he came to bowl the 13th over during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chase of 129.

Before taking his mark, Russel was seen walking gingerly. In the previous over, he dived near the boundary line and seemed like hurting his shoulder. When he was handed the bowl, he couldn’t clock beyond 120 kmph and was hammered for 15 runs by RCB all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed.

KKR head coach Brendon McCullum addressed the issue after the match and admitted that Russell wasn’t fully fit to bowl the 13th over. The former acknowledged that the dive in the 12th over led to soreness, which restricted the all-rounder from bowling full throttle.

“Dre run around the boundary, dived and stopped that boundary for us which was fantastic. Unfortunately, he just picked up a little bit of a bump, which meant his shoulders were little bit sore. But Dre being Dre, he still wanted to try and get the job done. He wasn’t quite able to but, look, those are the things which happen in low-scoring games,” said McCullum at the post-match presser.

The extent of Russell’s discomfort became evident in the death overs when KKR skipper Shreyas ietr had to get the services of Venkatesh Iyer in the 18th over.

“In terms of Venkatesh Iyer, he’s certainly a bowling option for us. When you play that extra batter, you try to share your four overs between the likes of Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and even Nitish Rana. But yeah, as the tournament gets deeper, Venkatesh Iyer has got a huge role to play for us with the ball and it certainly helps us to try and balance our side,” McCullum added.

Though the Caribbean cricketer returned to bowl the final over, he couldn’t defend 7 runs. Dinesh Karthik smashed a six off the very first ball, following it with a boundary to take RCB home.

