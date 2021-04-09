Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Dream 11, My Circle 11 Team Prediction: IPL MI vs RCB Probable Playing XI

On the opening night of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will roll out the carpets for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Blues battle the Reds in the opening clash of the IPL and millions of fans all over have patiently waited for this day to arrive. Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9, 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Big names, reputation at stake and an opportunity to start the 2021 IPL on a winning note, a Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash has always delivered. Plenty of maximums will be witnessed along with crucial wickets being taken, the MI vs RCB match is always one of the most highly anticipated clashes in the Indian Premier League. The intensity will surely be high as two of the biggest names in Indian cricket at the moment face-off in an epic clash.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli, the names say it all and here fans can get all the details about the IPL MI vs RCB probable playing XI here.

MI vs RCB IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Live Streaming

The IPL 2021 MI vs RCB live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD & SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD & SD channels and fans can watch the IPL Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live match streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar.

MI vs RCB IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match Details

April 9– 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MI vs RCB IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Ishan Kishan, Keiron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

MI vs RCB IPL 2021 , Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: AB de Villiers, Virat kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

