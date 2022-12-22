SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, BBL 2022-23, December 22, 1:45 PM IST

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes: Sydney Sixers will be eager to record their first victory in the Big Bash League 2022-23 when they will square off against Hobart Hurricanes. The two teams will be playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, December 22.

Sydney Sixers are struggling in the tournament. They are at the bottom of the points table after losing both their league matches. The team lost to Adelaide Strikers by 51 runs in their opening match. It was a poor performance by the batters as they collapsed at 133 runs. The batters failed to show form in the second game as well. Playing against Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers scored only 117 runs while following a target of 117.

Speaking of Hobart Hurricanes, they are fifth in the standings with two points. Hurricanes got off to a poor start following a 38-run loss against Melbourne Stars. However, the team was quick to redeem itself by hammering Perth Scorchers in the second game by eight runs.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes, here is everything you need to know:

SIX vs HUR Telecast

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

SIX vs HUR Live Streaming

Big Bash League 2022-23 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

SIX vs HUR Match Details

SIX vs HUR match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 01:45 PM IST on December 22, Thursday.

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tim David

Vice-Captain - Riley Meredith

Suggested Playing XI for SIX vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade

Batters: Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Tim David

Allrounders: Sean Abbott, D’Arcy Short, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Steve O’Keefe, Riley Meredith, Izharulhaq Naveed

SIX vs HUR Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers: Izharulhaq Naveed, Josh Philippe(wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques©, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Jordan Silk, Dan Christian

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c&wk), Ben McDermott, D’Arcy Short, Shadab Khan, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Billy Stanlake

