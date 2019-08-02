Dream Come True to Represent India Together: Rahul & Deepak Chahar

It’s not often that two brothers from a family get a chance to play for the Indian side together. From the current crop of players, after the Pandya brothers, Deepak and Rahul Chahar might get a chance to play for their country together in the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies.
In an interview with the BCCI.tv, both the brothers revealed how it was a dream for them to play for India together.
“I started playing first, and when Rahul also started playing, it was our dream to play together for the country. In fact it was the family's dream that we both play for India. The background that we come from, it's a big deal that one kid gets to play for the country, but now it's us who'll be representing the nation,” Deepak said.
While Deepak has already appeared for the side in a T20I and an ODI, Rahul is in line to make his debut in the shortest format of the game.
“It's a great feeling to be making my debut alongside my brother. When I had started playing cricket my uncle wanted us to represent India together. He always told me that it will be far greater achievement if the two of us play international cricket, rather than just one of us,” Rahul said.
In the light-hearted conversation Deepak also revealed how the younger brother always found it difficult to face him right from their early days of playing together.
“When Rahul started playing, we used to practice on cement turf with synthetic balls. Once we were playing on that wicket and the ball bounced more than usual and hit him on the chest. The next ball too hit him on the same spot. Since then, for some reason, he has encountered problems in facing me,” Deepak added.
To this Rahul remembered his dismissal off Deepak’s delivery during the IPL 2019 final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. “During the IPL final, when I got out on Deepak's ball, all the players made fun of me for getting out to my brother yet again.”
