‘Dream of Billion Indians’: Yuvraj Singh Remembers India's 2011 World Cup Triumph

On the occasion of the 11th anniversary of India’s World Cup triumph in 2011, Yuvraj Singh has said there is no feeling like the pride of playing for the country. Posting throwback pictures of the tournament on Twitter, the former India batsman called the World Cup victory a “dream of a billion Indians” and penned a heartfelt note.

“It wasn’t just a World Cup victory was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled. Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the country & for @sachin_rt (Sachin Tendulkar). Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour and bringing glory to the nation,” Yuvraj tweeted.

It wasn’t just a world cup victory, it was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled ❤️ Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the country & for @sachin_rt 🏆 Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour & bringing glory to the nation 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bsrKIWdKnM— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2022

India played the final of ICC World Cup 2011 against Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. Chasing a target of 275 runs, India got off to an abrupt start and lost both openers, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar . A partnership between Gautam Gambhir (97) and Virat Kohli (35) got the run chase back on track. And the remaining task was completed by MS Dhoni (91) and Yuvraj (21). The wait for India’s second ODI World Cup ended with Dhoni’s iconic six in the 49th over of the match. Yuvraj was present at the non-striker’s end as Dhoni sealed the World Cup for India with a six.

Yuvraj played a pivotal role in the Indian team’s success in the tournament and was awarded the Player of the Tournament title. The left-hander scored a total of 362 runs at an average of 90.50 in 8 innings of the 9 matches he played. This included a brilliant 113 run innings against the West Indies in the group stage.

But it was not just with the bat that Yuvraj impressed in the World Cup. Chipping in as the fifth bowler, he picked 15 wickets.

