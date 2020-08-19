Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Everything You Need to Know About Dream11 - From Fantasy Sports Giants to IPL 2020 Title Sponsors

Dream11 Owners Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth founded the company in 2008. Four years later in 2012, they introduced freemium fantasy sports in the Asian nations for cricket fans.

Cricketnext Staff |August 19, 2020, 8:48 AM IST
Everything You Need to Know About Dream11 - From Fantasy Sports Giants to IPL 2020 Title Sponsors

The glitzy IPL has finally got a new title sponsor in Dream11 after BCCI and VIVO hit pause on their deal for this calendar year.


While Dream11's winning bid was Rs 222 crores, Unacademy’s was Rs 171 crore and Byju's Rs 201 crore. Last year, Dream11 had signed on as one of the official partners of the league. Dream11 was also already among the IPL's minor sponsors. Along with Dream 11, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali and Jio Communications were also in the fray to join the race for IPL title rights and had submitted Expression of Interest.


To cricket fans in India, Dream 11 is not an unfamiliar name as they are the biggest fantasy sports platform in the country and has been part of the IPL since 2019.


Dream11 allows real-money gaming, creating pools based on the outcome of the match and picking specific players and teams accordingly across sports, though cricket is its largest segment.


Also Read: Dream11 Wins IPL 2020 Title Sponsorship for Rs 222 Crores


When did Dream 11 Start off?


Much like the IPL, Dream11 too was founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth. Four years later in 2012, they introduced freemium fantasy sports in the Asian nations for cricket fans.


A couple of years after, the company reported 1 million registered users, which grew to 2 million in 2016 and increased to 45 million in 2018. It is a member of the Fantasy Sports Trade Association (FSTA) and is that the beginning member of the Indian Federation of Sports gambling (IFSG).


Among Dream11’s is the Chinese Internet conglomerate Tencent, who bought a majority share in 2018. Before Tencent, Dream11’s investors include Kalaari Capital, Think Investments and Multiples Equity. In June 2018, Dream11 reported that it has 4 million users, up from 2 million users in 2017. The company also made to the list and ranked 9 among India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces – 2018.


It is also the official partner of the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, the NBA and Indian Super League.


Brand Ambassador


Dream11’s brand currently is the former India captain MS Dhoni, who is also the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the IPL. Only recently on August 15 did Dhoni announce his retirement from the international game.


While Dhoni was roped in in 2018, commentator Harsha Bhogle was the ambassador in 2017. For 2019 IPL, Dream11 signed up seven cricketers and partnered with seven Indian Premier League franchise as part of its multi-channel marketing campaign.


The 7 IPL teams are Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. In addition to MS Dhoni who is Dream11’s brand ambassador, the 7 new cricketers signed up are Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, AB de Villiers, Rashid Khan, Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin.


Source of Revenue


Dream11 are heavily dependent on the users on their platform for their revenue. The company reported 2 million users in 2016 and increased to 45 million in 2018. To participate in a Dream11 game, a user must be at least 18 years old and needs to get their profile verified using their PAN.


Also Read: Dream11's IPL 2020 Title Sponsorship Shatters PM Modi's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' Dream: CAB Secretary Aditya Verma


Partnership


On 18th August 2020 Dream11 won the rights for the 2020 Indian Premier League sponsorship for 222 crores after VIVO pulled out for a year. In March 2019, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced Dream11 as the Official Partner for the Indian Premier League. The four-year exclusive partnership started with IPL 2019 season. Additionally, the ‘Official Fantasy Game’ of IPL will also be powered by Dream11.


In 2018, Dream11 announced its partnership with ICC (International Cricket Council), Pro Kabaddi League, International Hockey Federation (FIH), WBBL and BBL.


In 2018, through the above partnership, Dream11 introduced two new games on their platform Kabaddi and Hockey.​

