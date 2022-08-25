DreamSetGo appoints Sourav Ganguly as its first brand ambassador

Mumbai: DreamSetGo, India’s first premium sports experiences and travel platform, today announced the “Maharaja of Cricket”, Sourav Ganguly as its first brand ambassador.

Commenting on his association with DreamSetGo, Sourav Ganguly said, “DreamSetGo has been instrumental in revolutionizing engagement, curating personalized experiences and memories for a lifetime for sports fans. I look forward to supporting DreamSetGo’s vision of creating accessibility for the biggest sporting events across the globe.”

Welcoming the new brand ambassador, Monish Shah, Founder & Chief Business Officer, DreamSetGo said, “We are thrilled to have Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador. His unparalleled love and contribution to sports will help us reach fans across the country, and promote our ability to create unique and memorable experiences.”

As the “Supercaptain” for DreamSetGo, Ganguly will play a key role in promoting DSG’s curated experiences offered through its key partnerships with Manchester City, Chelsea FC, ICC Travel and Tours, AO Travel, F1® Experiences and more.

Watch the #SuperCaptainGanguly video here: Twitter | Instagram

Founded in 2019, DreamSetGo is solving a specific problem – access to worldwide sporting events and experiences for fans. The startup is focused on delivering seamless, end-to-end, world class personalized experiences for sports fans in India, giving them an opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the sport. From match-day hospitality, stadium tours, private meet-and-greets with athletes and legends to exclusive access to first team training sessions, DreamSetGo curates the most fulfilling sports travel packages for the most sought-after sports events.

