Dreamt About Playing for Australia Again For a Long Time: Sean Abbott

Australian fast bowler Sean Abbott, who was making a comeback into the national side after a gap of five years, picked up two wickets in the final T20I against Pakistan.

Cricketnext Staff |November 9, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
Dreamt About Playing for Australia Again For a Long Time: Sean Abbott

Australian fast bowler Sean Abbott, who was making a comeback into the national side after a gap of five years, picked up two wickets in the final T20I against Pakistan.

With the crucial wickets of Imam-ul-Haq and Imad Wasim, the lanky pacer returned with figures of 2/14, that also won him the Player of the Match award.

"It's a bit of a cliche but I've dreamt about it for a long time," he said. "I lost belief there for a while but it’s good to run out with my mates tonight and get the series win against the world's best T20 team,” he told cricket.com.au.

The pacer added that some off-field concerns only helped him perform better.

"My mum said to me once – I was having a bit of a lean patch, and she said, 'the next ball is the first ball of the rest of your career'," Abbott explained, adding that his mother was in tears at his inclusion in the match. "I've been trying not to roll out too many cliches and one-liners, but that one has helped me."

Even coach Justin Langer was mighty impressed with the way his ward played for the team.

"We talk about playing a high-energy, high-octane style of play in white-ball cricket, fast between the wickets, agile in the field, good throwing, and he provides all that.

"He’s a great athlete, he's got very, very good numbers and he's also a very, very nice young bloke. It's a pretty good combination and he fits nicely into our squad because of that,” Langer said.

australiaAustralia vs Pakistanpakistansean abbott

