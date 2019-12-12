Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

248/4 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

263/6 (86.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 4, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 12 December, 2019

1ST INN

Chattogram Challengers *

50/2 (8.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

Dressing Room Feels Empty Without You: KL Rahul to Hardik Pandya

On Wednesday evening, Rahul scored 91 off just 56 balls as India posted a mammoth total of 240/3. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also took the Windies bowlers to the cleaners and contributed with 71 and 70* runs respectively.

IANS |December 12, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
Dressing Room Feels Empty Without You: KL Rahul to Hardik Pandya

India opener K.L. Rahul, who played a scintillating knock in the final T20I against West Indies to help India clinch the three-match T20I series on Wednesday, has revealed that he misses all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the dressing room. Hardik last played for India during the T20I series against South Africa at home in September and underwent a back surgery in October.

"We are waiting for you to come back quickly, the dressing room feels empty without you at least for me, don't know about the rest," Rahul said while interacting with Hardik after India's 67-run win over West Indies in the series decider at the Wankhede.

"You and (Jasprit) Bumrah are so important to the team. Hopefully you guys recover and come back soon," he added.

"They (other teammates) are also feeling the same, they told me off camera," Hardik replied with a grin. The video of the conversation was posted on the official Twitter handle of BCCI.

On Wednesday evening, Rahul scored 91 off just 56 balls as India posted a mammoth total of 240/3. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also took the Windies bowlers to the cleaners and contributed with 71 and 70* runs respectively.

In reply, West Indies could manage 173/8 in their allotted quota of 20 overs and lost the match by 67 runs.

Hardik Pandyakl rahul

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more