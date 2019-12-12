Dressing Room Feels Empty Without You: KL Rahul to Hardik Pandya
On Wednesday evening, Rahul scored 91 off just 56 balls as India posted a mammoth total of 240/3. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also took the Windies bowlers to the cleaners and contributed with 71 and 70* runs respectively.
Dressing Room Feels Empty Without You: KL Rahul to Hardik Pandya
On Wednesday evening, Rahul scored 91 off just 56 balls as India posted a mammoth total of 240/3. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also took the Windies bowlers to the cleaners and contributed with 71 and 70* runs respectively.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings