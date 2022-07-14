'Dropping Sanju Samson Over Shreyas Iyer Beyond Cricketing Rationale'-Former India Cricketer

India picked their 15-man squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies with Virat Kohli being left out of the squad. Besides, there was no inclusion of Sanju Samson as well. The Kerala batter remains on the fringe for some time now and despite making his debut in 2015, he has played a handful of matches in his career. The public has been clamoring for his inclusion but to no avail. Even recently, he was picked up for Ireland T20Is and was dropped for the last two T20Is against England where the likes of Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback.

Also Read: ‘Planned Propaganda By BCCI’: Twitter Reacts to Virat Kohli’s Exclusion from T20I Squad

Now, a former cricketer like Dodda Ganesh, just like any other Sanju Samson fan, has gone out and criticized the BCCI for overlooking Samson in favor of Shreyas Iyer who has failed to deliver on numerous accounts. The Mumbaikar has struggled to get going in T20 cricket with the short ball being his downfall.

“Ideally, you would want to players like Sanju Samson in the T20s. Ignoring him for Shreyas Iyer is beyond cricketing rationale,” he tweeted.

Ideally, you would want to players like Sanju Samson in the T20s. Ignoring him for Shreyas Iyer is beyond cricketing rationale #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #WIvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) July 14, 2022



Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were on Thursday rested from the five T20Is against the West Indies, to be played in the Caribbean and the United States from July 29.

K L Rahul, who recently underwent a surgery for sports hernia, and Kuldeep Yadav were picked in the 18-man squad subject to fitness. Kuldeep had suffered a hand injury in the home series against South Africa in June.

ALSO READ: India T20I Squad for West Indies Tour: Virat Kohli Left Out; Ashwin, KL Rahul Return

Ravichandran Ashwin also made a comeback to the T20 squad, having played his last T20 in November last year.

PTI had earlier reported that Kohli, who is struggling for form and has not scored a hundred since November 2019, had asked for rest from the entire white-leg tour of the West Indies comprising three ODIs and five T20s. The tour begins on July 22.

Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also been given rest.

Besides Kohli, Bumrah will not be part of the Caribbean and the United States tour.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here