DRS: Don't Review Siraj. India Fans Not Impressed as Team Burns Two Reviews Despite Pant's Advice

Two reviews lost in two successive overs. Same bowler, same batsman. Mohammed Siraj twice thought he had Joe Root lbw, but India ended up losing two reviews as on-field umpire Michael Gough was proved right on both occasions. The unsuccessful reviews caused much chatter on social media, with Wasim Jaffer coming up with a new definition for DRS.

In fact, it appeared like Rishabh Pant was even stopping Virat Kohli from taking a review.

Rishabh Pant tried to stop Virat Kohli from taking Joe Root's review. pic.twitter.com/ASh52yeLl8— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 13, 2021

Is taking bad reviews was an Olympic sport….#ENGvIND— Sonali Dhulap (@pillya) August 13, 2021

Needed: DRS coaching. Can't waste reviews like this. Need reviews ideally to overturn howlers— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 13, 2021

That’s like 5 reviews lost off Siraj’s bowling in the last two games, at least— Benny (@RealBennyMan) August 13, 2021

Report till Tea (IANS)

England saw off 14 overs of their first innings prior to tea without loss of any wicket on the second day of the second Test here at Lord’s on Friday after James Anderson picked his 31st five-wicket haul to help dismiss India for 364 in their first innings. England were 23/0, still 341 behind India at the break.

Openers Rory Burns (11 off 42 balls) and Dominic Sibley (11 off 42 balls) were at the crease for the home team. India had opened the bowling with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 364 just after lunch as veteran England pace bowler Anderson took 5/64.

India began the day on a poor note, losing opener K.L. Rahul early. The centurion could add only two runs to his overnight score and fell for 129, lobbing a catch to cover off Ollie Robinson on the second ball of the day.

Five balls later, James Anderson forced Ajinkya Rahane to nick his first ball of the day to slips as India were reduced to 282/5 from the overnight 276/3.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja added 49 in 18.5 overs before the former fell when he nicked an attempted cut off Mark Wood to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, around 30 minutes before the end of the first session.

Mohammed Shami was dismissed by Moeen Ali soon after as India went for lunch at 346/7.

With Jadeja at crease, India were hoping they would get close to 400. Both Jadeja and pace bowler Ishant Sharma hung around after lunch before the latter fell to an Anderson beauty which jagged back in and caught him LBW eight overs into second session.

Bumrah was dismissed by Anderson for his fifth wicket on the last ball of his 29th and Indian innings’ 126th over and on the first ball of the next over by Mark Wood, Jadeja was caught at mid-on.

