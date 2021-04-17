- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
DRS is not there to take a chance: MS Dhoni
The CSK skipper is known for being meticulous in his use of the Decision Review System
- IANS
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 7:43 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni offered a brief lesson on how to use Decision Review System (DRS) that might come in handy for those struggling to use it well like the current Indian team.
Dhoni, who has been known to be spot on with DRS, opted to not take a review against Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan after he was hit on the pads by a Deepak Chahar delivery on the very first ball he faced. The umpire had ruled him not out and it seemed from the replays that Dhoni’s decision to not take a review was right.
“I thought that [lbw call] was high. So told him (Chahar) ‘no we are not reviewing’. I have always felt DRS is there to take the howlers away and not just to take a chance. You only take a chance if it’s the last over of the game or it’s someone very important,” said Dhoni after the match while explaining how he has approached DRS.
Also read: IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar ‘Swings’ CSK To Comprehensive Victory
Dhoni, however, praised Chahar for his effort that saw the pace bowler take four early wickets to peg the Punjab franchise back. The right-arm pacer returned with figures of four wickets for 13 runs in four overs.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Despite being a good death overs bowler, Chahar bowled all his four overs early without a break.
“Chahar is somebody who has developed as a death overs bowler too. If I’m looking to attack and there is movement I try to bowl him out because he gets more out of the pitch. As a bowling unit we have more resources. I was looking to attack, so bowled his four overs and it helps in becoming fit because to bowl 4 successive overs you need to be fit,” added Dhoni.
CSK defeated PBKS by 6 wickets.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule