DRS Not to be Used During Pakistan-New Zealand ODIs, T20s

Decision Review System (DRS) will not be in use during the upcoming Pakistan vs New Zealand limited overs series as the host PCB could not procure the services of an approved provider for the technology.

Reports suggest that the Pakistan Cricket Board and the producers/broadcasters were not able to find an approved provider of the technology needed to run the system for the series that begins on September 17.

As per the stipulated ICC rules, Member Boards can only avail the DRS technology by providers approved by the International Cricket Council. A source said that the DRS technology will be present for the T20 Internationals against England in October in Lahore.

Pakistan and New Zealand will face each other in three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. While Rawalpindi will host the ODIs on September 17, 19 and 21, the T20Is will take place in Lahore on September 25, 25, 29, October 1 and 3.

As per another source, one of the biggest reasons for not being able to find a DRS technology provider and the operator was because the PCB sold the media rights for the New Zealand series extremely late.

The source went on to add that since there is so much cricket being played around the world, it becomes imperative for the host nation to procure the equipment technology well in advance.

The New Zealand team will reach Pakistan on Saturday. All members of the Pakistan side have tested negative for Covid, and they have also started their practice session on Friday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

