DSC vs BUCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Defentas Sporting Club and Bergamo United Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DSC vs BUCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DSC vs BUCC Dream11 Best Picks / DSC vs BUCC Dream11 Captain / DSC vs BUCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The 19th match of EC T10 Rome will be played between Defentas Sporting Club and Bergamo United Cricket Club. The match will take place today on November 6 at 5:45pm IST. ECS T10 Rome, DSC vs BUCC will be played at the Rome Cricket Ground in Rome. The Defentas Sports Club didn’t have a good start as they lost two consecutive matches on November 5, first match to VCC and second to BCC. However, BUCC won the first match of Group B tournament over BCC with 9 runs but lost to VCC by 4 runs. DSC stands at the last position of group B tournament while BUCC holds 3rd position.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

DSC vs BUCC ECS T10 Rome, Defentas Sporting Club vs Bergamo United Cricket Club Live Streaming

The DSC vs BUCC match will be live-streamed on FanCode.

DSC vs BUCC ECS T10 Rome, Defentas Sporting Club vs Bergamo United Cricket Club: Match Details

November 6 - 5:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Rome Cricket Ground, Rome

DSC vs BUCC ECS T10 Rome, Defentas Sporting Club vs Bergamo United Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ECS T10 Rome DSC vs BUCC Dream11 team for Defentas Sporting Club and Bergamo United Cricket Club

ECS T10 Rome DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction, Defentas Sporting Club and Bergamo United Cricket Club captain: Faisal Muhammad

ECS T10 Rome DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction, Defentas Sporting Club and Bergamo United Cricket Club vice-captain: Mubashir Amin

ECS T10 Rome DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction, Defentas Sporting Club and Bergamo United Cricket Club wicket keeper: Mubashir Amin, Asraful Islam

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

ECS T10 Rome DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction, Defentas Sporting Club and Bergamo United Cricket Club batsmen: Rizwan Tahir, Shadamgul Zadran, Mohsin Ahmed

ECS T10 Rome DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction, Defentas Sporting Club and Bergamo United Cricket Club all-rounders: Mubashar Hussain, Azmat Ali, Mukhtiar Singh

ECS T10 Rome DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction, Defentas Sporting Club and Bergamo United Cricket Club bowlers: Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram

DSC vs BUCC ECS T10 Rome, Defentas Sporting Club playing 11 against Bergamo United Cricket Club: Mohsin Ahmed, Muhammed Hossain, Ravinder Bhullar, Sukhpal Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Asraful Islam (wk), Hossain Jakir (c), Mandeep Kumar, Tirath Singh, Shadamgul Zadran, Abdur Jemi

DSC vs BUCC ECS T10 Rome, Bergamo United Cricket Club playing 11 against Defentas Sporting Club: Mubashir Amin (wk), Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Mubashar Hussain, Ravi Paul, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Faisal Muhammad, Azmat Ali (c), Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Muddasar Raja