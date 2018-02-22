Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

DSport to Broadcast Pakistan Super League in India

IANS | Updated: February 22, 2018, 11:03 AM IST
DSport to Broadcast Pakistan Super League in India

Players pose with the Pakistan Super League trophy. (PSL/ Twitter)

New Delhi: DSport will telecast the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League that begins from Thursday and will be played in Dubai.

According to a DSport statement, the third edition of the cricket league will have cricketers like Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan, J.P. Duminy and Darren Sammy from six teams: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

The league will run through March 25.

Islamabad United won the inaugural edition of PSL in 2016 while Peshawar Zalmi took the top honours in 2017 beating Quetta Gladiators.

Also Watch

brendon mccullumDSportDwayne BravoIslamabad UnitedKarachi KingsLahore QalandarsMultan SultansPakistan Super LeaguePeshawar ZalmiQuetta Gladiators
First Published: February 22, 2018, 11:03 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking