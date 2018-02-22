DSport to Broadcast Pakistan Super League in India

According to a DSport statement, the third edition of the cricket league will have cricketers like Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan, J.P. Duminy and Darren Sammy from six teams: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.
The league will run through March 25.
Islamabad United won the inaugural edition of PSL in 2016 while Peshawar Zalmi took the top honours in 2017 beating Quetta Gladiators.
First Published: February 22, 2018, 11:03 AM IST