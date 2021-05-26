DSS vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match, May 26, 12:30 pm IST

DSS vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between DJK SG Solingen and Dusseldorf Blackcaps: In the upcoming match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld, DJK SG Solingen will lock horns against Dusseldorf Blackcaps. The match is scheduled at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on May 25, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse fixture between the two teams will take place at 02:30 pm IST.

DJK SG Solingen aren’t experiencing an ideal outing in the T10 Championship. They have succumbed to a torrid start after losing their three matches from four league games. Their one game was abandoned due to rain. In the previous fixture, DJK SG Solingen were defeated by Bonn Blue Star by nine wickets. Thus, the team is languishing at the bottom of the points table of Group B and will be hoping to open their account in the league at the earliest.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps are experiencing contrasting fortunes in the Championship. They are proudly sitting at the top of the points table after three out of four league matches. In their previous fixture, they were outplayed by Koln CC by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between DJK SG Solingen and Dusseldorf Blackcaps; here is everything you need to know:

DSS vs DB Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not telecasted in India

DSS vs DB Live Streaming

The match between DSS vs DB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DSS vs DB Match Details

The 33rd match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be played between DJK SG Solingen and Dusseldorf Blackcaps at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 12:30 pm IST on May 26, Wednesday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

DSS vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain– Kashif Shahab

Vice-Captain– Venkatesh Reddy

Suggested Playing XI for DSS vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Venkatesh Reddy, Rahul Srinivas

Batsmen: Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Jamshed Khan, Oascoroni Ahamed

All-rounders: Sisindri Dasari, Kashif Shahab, Srikanth Thorlikonda

Bowlers: Veeru Kolla, Muhammad Raheel, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai

DSS vs DB Probable XIs:

DJK SG Solingen: Anil Majari, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Venkatesh Reddy (c and wk), Vinay Gari, Bala Mavillapalli, Veeru Kolla, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Chandramohan Sivala, Ramsai Vishnubhotla, Sisindri Dasari and Srikar Reddy Koteru

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Venkat Ganesan (c), Kashif Shahab, Oascoroni Ahamed, Jamshed Khan, Nilay Patel, Rahul Srinivas (wk), Rahul Srinivas (wk), Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Muhammad Raheel, Neeraj Sharma, Jatin Masiwal, Adithya Rao

