DSS vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match, May 27, 12:30 pm IST

Check here DSS vs KCC Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between DJK SG Solingen and Koln CC. Also, check the schedule of the DJK SG Solingen vs Koln CC match.

DSS vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between DJK SG Solingen and Koln CC: In the upcoming match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld, DJK SG Solingen will lock horns against Koln CC. The match is scheduled at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on May 27, Thursday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse fixture between the two teams will take place at 02:30 pm IST.

DJK SG Solingen got off to a disastrous outing in the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021. The franchise has failed to produce decent performance and haslost all their six league matches thus far. They are yet to open their account in the competition and are languishing at the last position in the points table of Group B.

Koln CC, on the other hand, are enjoying a decent run. The team has managed to win three league fixtures while losing as many. They are sitting at the third position on the points table. Their last encounter against Bayer Uerdingen Wolves was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the match between DJK SG Solingen and Koln CC; here is everything you need to know:

DSS vs KCC Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not telecasted in India

DSS vs KCC Live Streaming

The match between DSS vs KCC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DSS vs KCC Match Details

The 37th match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be played between DJK SG Solingen and Koln CC at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 12:30 pm IST on May 27, Thursday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

DSS vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain– Dhruv Patel

Vice-Captain– Chaitanya Puttaparthi

Suggested Playing XI for DSS vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Venkatesh Reddy, Satya Srinivas

Batsmen: Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Srikar Reddy Koteru, Anil Majari

All-rounders: Sisindri Dasari, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Dhruv Patel

Bowlers: Veeru Kolla, Sandheep Ravishankar, Grinesh Sanghavi

DSS vs KCC Probable XIs:

DJK SG Solingen: Anil Majari, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Venkatesh Reddy (c and wk), Vinay Gari, Bala Mavillapalli, Veeru Kolla, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Chandramohan Sivala, Ramsai Vishnubhotla, Sisindri Dasari and Srikar Reddy Koteru

Koln CC: Satya Srinivas (wk), Irfan Ahmed, Tejas Morbagal, Asmdin Zadran, Dhruv Patel (c), Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Ameya Deshpande, Grinesh Sanghavi, Ashish Makkar, Emerson Rajaratnam

