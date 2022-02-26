DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ACA Women’s T20 2022 match 6, February 26, 12:30 PM IST

DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACA Women’s T20 2022 match between Dikhou Tigress Women and Kapili Princess Women: The sixth match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 will see Dikhou Tigress Women squaring off against and Kapili Princess Women on Saturday, February 26. The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati from 12:30 PM IST onwards. Dikhou Tigress team lost their first game against Dhansiri Dashers by two runs in a match that was reduced to 14 overs per side. They gave their everything chasing 82 runs but fell short by two runs in the end. They will be keen to turn things around in this fixture. On the contrary, Kapili Princess Women, won both their opening fixtures in back-to-back matches against Subansiri Champs and Barak Queens by 64 runs and 30 runs respectively. They will be aiming to continue the winning momentum in this game.

Ahead of the match between Dikhou Tigress Women and Kapili Princess Women; here is everything you need to know:

DT-W vs KP-W Telecast

The DT-W vs KP-W match will not be telecasted in India.

DT-W vs KP-W Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream select matches of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 in India.

DT-W vs KP-W Match Details

The DT-W vs KP-W match will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati, Assam at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday February 26.

DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karabi Bhakta

Vice-Captain: Archana Dutta

Suggested Playing XI for DT-W vs KP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jyothi Devi

Batters: Maini Payeng, Arpana Karmakar, Archana Dutta, Sangita Saikia

All-rounders: Kalpana Chautal, Genevie Pando, Nilakhi Borah

Bowlers: Nibedita Barua, Karabi Bhakta, Rupshree Saikia

DT-W vs KP-W Probable XIs:

Dikhou Tigress Women: Hira Moni Saikia (WK), Kalpana Chautal, Hemlata Payeng, Maini Payeng, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Nirupama Baro (C), Rujan Moni Bora, Priyanshi Baruah, Arpana Karmakar, Priyanka Kalita

Kapili Princess Women: Jyothi Devi (WK), Archana Dutta, Pahari Saikia, Genevie Pando (C), Kakali Saikia, Karabi Bhakta, Rupshree Saikia, Sangita Saikia, Nilakhi Borah, Gyanshree Barman, Parinita Gogoi

