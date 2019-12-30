Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 25, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 30 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

133/9 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers*

112/3 (14.3)

Rangpur Rangers need 22 runs in 33 balls at 4 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 December, 2019

2ND INN

Hobart Hurricanes

69/5 (11.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

3/0 (0.3)

Melbourne Stars need 77 runs in 62 balls at 7.45 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Du Plessis Hails Changes in Cricket South Africa Set-up After Centurion Victory

Drastic structural changes in South African cricket over the last month contributed significantly to the Test side turning around their fortunes and starting the four-match series against England with a win, says captain Faf du Plessis.

Reuters |December 30, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Du Plessis Hails Changes in Cricket South Africa Set-up After Centurion Victory

Pretoria: Drastic structural changes in South African cricket over the last month contributed significantly to the Test side turning around their fortunes and starting the four-match series against England with a win, says captain Faf du Plessis.

The hosts ended a run of five straight Test defeats with a 107-run win over England at Centurion Park on Sunday and the skipper hailed the new coaching structures and fresh personnel in Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) administration.

“Now we can trust the system a little bit more and just focus on playing cricket,” said Du Plessis. “There is a lot more confidence in the structures, going from the top down. Obviously, there were plans in place before but right now, I feel there are better plans in place."

“We have got the right people in the right jobs, we’ve got the right people at the top of Cricket South Africa, which is really important.”

CSA suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe on 6 December following allegations of misconduct and just hours after their major sponsor said it would not renew its contract in protest at poor governance in the organisation.

Former captain Graeme Smith was appointed acting director of cricket five days later and he quickly chose ex-teammates Mark Boucher as the coach and Jacques Kallis as the batting consultant.

Enoch Nkwe, who was acting coach took the team on a three-Test tour to India in November where they were soundly thrashed, stayed on as the assistant coach.

“Leadership always comes from the top and filters down and so I feel like, by starting that, it sets the tone for the way that we are playing now,” Du Plessis added.

“You have to put those things in place for the things underneath to work in your favour.”

South Africa’s Test side have struggled since iconic players like Smith, Boucher, Kallis, Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn retired but also have had to deal with the tricky issue of balancing team selection with the need for racial transformation.

Off the field, CSA clashed with the powerful Indian cricket board (BCCI), who had a testy relationship with previous CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat, and lost millions when India reduced the number of money-spinning matches they played in South Africa.

More recently, the botched launch of a T20 league also hit CSA’s coffers hard and they are still at loggerheads with the players’ association, who are demanding resignation of the entire CSA executive.

Cricket South Africacsadu plessisFaf du Plessis

Related stories

Keegan Petersen Gets Maiden South Africa Call-up, Replaces Aiden Markram
Cricketnext Staff | December 29, 2019, 5:45 PM IST

Keegan Petersen Gets Maiden South Africa Call-up, Replaces Aiden Markram

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more