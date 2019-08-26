South Africa's One-Day International captain Faf du Plessis has signed up with English county Kent for the remainder of the Twenty20 Blast.
He will play the team's final two matches against Gloucestershire and Essex as well as the knockouts if they qualify.
"I really look forward to joining up with Kent for the last part of the Vitality Blast. I will do my best to contribute to the already successful team and hopefully help them to lift a trophy. I have played with some of the squad members in the past and look forward to joining up with all the guys again," du Plessis said.
Du Plessis was not picked in the T20I squad for South Africa's tour of India, but the selectors had stressed that he's very much a part of their plans for the T20 World Cup in 2020. He was supposed to play the Euro T20 Slam during this time period but the tournament was eventually cancelled.
"We're really excited to be able to bring in a world-class player such as Faf for the rest of the Vitality Blast," Director of Kent cricket Paul Downton said. "He is a world-class batsman and, along with his leadership skills, he will be a major asset to our young side, as we seek to progress to the quarter-finals and beyond in this year's competition."
Du Plessis has played 204 T20s, scoring 4903 runs at an average just under 30 and a strike rate close to 127.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Du Plessis Signs with Kent for Remainder of Twenty20 Blast
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019
RUS v ROUAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019
TUR v LUXAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019
AUT v ROUAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019
CZE v LUXAntigua All Fixtures
Team Rankings