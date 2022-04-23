DUA vs AMA Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 23, 11:30 PM IST

DUA vs AMA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Dubai Aviators and Al Moharb The Warriors: Two Pool B teams namely Dubai Aviators and Al Moharb The Warriors will kickstart the proceedings at the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 with a battle against each other. The much-hyped game will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on April 23, Saturday.

Dubai Aviators are coming into the T10 league after playing in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 tournament. The team failed to win any of their three league matches. They ended up at the last place in the Pool-Cross points table. Aviators have picked a decent squad for the T10 league and they will hope to bring a change in their performance.

Al Moharb The Warriors are relatively new to the Sharjah Ramadan tournament. They will hope to begin their journey on a positive note. They have Rehman Gul, Abdul Qabiz, and Akhoonzada Muhammad Nouman as their crucial players.

Ahead of the match between Dubai Aviators and Al Moharb The Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

DUA vs AMA Telecast

Dubai Aviators vs Al Moharb The Warriors game will not be telecast in India

DUA vs AMA Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DUA vs AMA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on April 23, Saturday.

DUA vs AMA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Akhoonzada Muhammad Nouman

Vice-Captain: Ridge Menzes

Suggested Playing XI for DUA vs AMA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sheraz Khan, Mohammed Shihan Faris

Batters: Rehman Gul, Abdul Qabiz, Ridge Menzes

Allrounders: Ammad Jawaid, Akhoonzada Muhammad Nouman, Sourav Shah

Bowlers: Danial Baloch, Saraansh Jain, Rishabh Mukherjee

DUA vs AMA Probable XIs

Dubai Aviators: Saraansh Jain, Mohammed Shihan Faris, Ridge Menzes, Saad Jawaid, Danial Baloch, Kapil Mulchandani, Sagheer Hussain-I, Muhammad Naeem-III, Sourav Shah, Ammad Jawaid, Waqar Hussain

Al Moharb The Warriors: Asfandyar Khan, Akhoonzada Muhammad Nouman, Sheraz Khan, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Rehman Gul, Saqib Rehman, Abdul Qabiz, Khyal Maan, Naqash Basharat, Rishabh Mukherjee, Imran Afridi Khan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here