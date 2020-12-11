DUB vs ABD Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Abu Dhabi: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DUB vs ABD Dream11 Best Picks / DUB vs ABD Dream11 Captain / DUB vs ABD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Dubai Pulse Secure will take on Abu Dhabi in Match 7 of the Emirates D20 at 2:30 pm IST at the ICC Academy, Dubai. The two teams lie at the bottom of the points table as they have yet to win a match in the tournament. The winner of this contest would finally open their account. DUB have fared slightly better than ABD in the two matches they have played where they lost by narrow margins. ABD, on the other hand, have been badly defeated in both their matches. DUB would look to exploit the weaknesses of their opponents here and bag the victory. ABD will have to fight tooth and nail to beat the odds.

All matches of the Emirates D20 can be watched online on FanCode.

December 11 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai

captain: Muhammad Usman

vice-captain: Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan

wicketkeeper: Bilal Cheema

batsmen: Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Muhammad Usman, Rudra Mahadev

all-rounders: Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Shahrukh Sheikh, Mazhar Bashir

bowlers: Matiullah Khan, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia

Dubai Pulse Secure probable playing 11: Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema (WK), Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani

Abu Dhabi probable playing 11: Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Soorya Sathish, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Ben Willgoss (WK), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Matiullah Khan