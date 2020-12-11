- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
DUB vs ABD Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Abu Dhabi: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DUB vs ABD Dream11 Best Picks / DUB vs ABD Dream11 Captain / DUB vs ABD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 11, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
Dubai Pulse Secure will take on Abu Dhabi in Match 7 of the Emirates D20 at 2:30 pm IST at the ICC Academy, Dubai. The two teams lie at the bottom of the points table as they have yet to win a match in the tournament. The winner of this contest would finally open their account. DUB have fared slightly better than ABD in the two matches they have played where they lost by narrow margins. ABD, on the other hand, have been badly defeated in both their matches. DUB would look to exploit the weaknesses of their opponents here and bag the victory. ABD will have to fight tooth and nail to beat the odds.
DUB vs ABD Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Abu Dhabi Live Streaming
All matches of the Emirates D20 can be watched online on FanCode.
DUB vs ABD Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Abu Dhabi: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
DUB vs ABD Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Abu Dhabi: Match Details
December 11 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai
Emirates D20 DUB vs ABD Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Abu Dhabi
Emirates D20 DUB vs ABD Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Abu Dhabi captain: Muhammad Usman
Emirates D20 DUB vs ABD Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Abu Dhabi vice-captain: Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan
Emirates D20 DUB vs ABD Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Abu Dhabi wicketkeeper: Bilal Cheema
Emirates D20 DUB vs ABD Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Abu Dhabi batsmen: Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Muhammad Usman, Rudra Mahadev
Emirates D20 DUB vs ABD Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Abu Dhabi all-rounders: Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Shahrukh Sheikh, Mazhar Bashir
Emirates D20 DUB vs ABD Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Abu Dhabi bowlers: Matiullah Khan, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia
DUB vs ABD Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure probable playing 11 against Abu Dhabi: Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema (WK), Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani
DUB vs ABD Emirates D20, Abu Dhabi probable playing 11 against Dubai Pulse Secure: Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Soorya Sathish, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Ben Willgoss (WK), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Matiullah Khan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking