DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Emirates D10 2021 Match 27, December 14, 3:30 PM IST

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Dubai and Abu Dhabi are set to cross swords in match 27 of the Emirates D10 2021 on Tuesday, December 14. The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 3:30 PM IST.

Dubai are doing well in the T10 Championship, they have once again established themselves as one of the contenders for lifting the trophy. They are currently placed third in the points table, with eight points in their account. They have won four of the eight league matches played so far and head into this game after defeating Ajman by 36 runs last time out.

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are struggling even after playing in the same number of games. They are currently at the bottom of the standings with just two wins and four points to their name. They need to win all their upcoming league matches to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Ahead of the match between Dubai and Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

DUB vs ABD Telecast

The DUB vs ABD match will not be telecast in India.

DUB vs ABD Live Streaming

The Dubai vs Abu Dhabi fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

DUB vs ABD Match Details

The DUB vs ABD match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 PM IST on December 14, Tuesday.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Farooq Mohammad

Vice-captain: Jamshaid Zafar

Suggested Playing XI for DUB vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Atta, Furqan Khalil

Batters: Ahaan Fernandes, Ali Abid, Jamshaid Zafar

All-rounders: Farooq Mohammad, Atta Urrahim, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers: Abdul Malik, Ghulam Murtaza, Harshit Seth, Faisal Shah

DUB vs ABD Probable XIs

Dubai: Bilal Cheema (C), Ameer Hamza, Harshit Seth, Syed Haider, Abdul Malik, Ahaan Fernandes, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ankur Sangwan, Taimoor Ali, Furqan Khalil (WK), Muhammad Farooq

Abu Dhabi: Ali Abid (C), Kamran Atta (WK), Osama Hassan Shah, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Jamshaid Zafar, Salik Shah, Shah Faisal, Attah Urrahim, Mohammad Zubair

