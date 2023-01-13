DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction: Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's ILT20 match, January 13, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 8:15 pm IST

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: The inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) is scheduled to start from today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the opening fixture of the competition, Dubai Capitals will be up against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Overall six teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, Desert Vipers, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors- will feature in the ILT20 tournament’s first edition.

The six participating teams will face each other twice in the league stage on home and away basis. And after the completion of the league matches, top four sides will advance to the playoffs. The final match of the tournament will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 12.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders franchise will be led by prolific West Indies spinner Sunil Narine. Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, will kick off their ILT20 campaign under the leadership of West Indies batter Rovman Powell.

Ahead of the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:

DUB vs ABD Telecast

The Zee Network has the broadcasting right for Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match.

DUB vs ABD Live Streaming

The match between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

DUB vs ABD Match Details

The DUB vs ABD match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 13, at 8:15 pm IST.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for DUB vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Joe Root, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sikandar Raza, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Possible Starting XI:

Dubai Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Rovman Powell (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Robin Uthappa, Chirag Suri, Joe Root, Sikandar Raza, Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Fred Klaassen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Andre Russell, Raymon Reifer, Sunil Narine(c), Kennar Lewis, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali, Merchant de Lange

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here