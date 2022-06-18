DUB VS ABD Dream11 Team Prediction: Dubai vs Abu Dhabi, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for DUB VS ABD Emirates D20 2022, DUB VS ABD match 14, June 18, ICC Academy, Dubai, 10:30 pm IST

DUB VS ABD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s DUB VS ABD Emirates D20 2022 match 14 between Dubai vs Abu Dhabi: Dubai will play against Abu Dhabi in the Emirates D20 league on Friday, June 18. The match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Both the teams have been in disappointing form and will be looking to revive their season after facing some thumping defeats.

The Dubai team lost their previous match against Ajman by 28 runs. The batting unit has been below par for Dubai. Apart from captain Ronak Panoly, nobody has made significant runs in the tournament. Dubai has lost all their matches till now and is at the last position on the table.

The Abu Dhabi squad also come into the match after losing their previous game against Sharjah by 6 wickets. Batter Ghulam Murtaza’s half-century went in vain as the Dubai bowlers leaked runs in the death overs. They are currently in the fourth position with four points.

Ahead of the match between Dubai vs Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

DUB VS ABD Telecast

The match between Dubai and Abu Dhabi will not be telecast in India.

DUB VS ABD Live Streaming

The match between Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DUB VS ABD Match Details

The DUB VS ABD match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, June 18, at 10:30 pm IST.

DUB VS ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ali Abid

Vice-Captain: Harsh Bobade

Suggested Playing XI for DUB VS ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Atta

Batsmen: Rameez Shahzad, Ali Abid, Puniya Mehra

All-rounders: Fayyaz Ahmed, Adnan Danish, Zia Mukhtar, Ghulam Murtaza

Bowlers: Harsh Bobade, Soorya Sathish, Sahil Hariani

Dubai vs Abu Dhabi Possible Starting XI:

Dubai Starting Line-up: Adnaan Khan, Ronak Panoly (c), Puniya Mehra, Ammar Badami, Shaurya Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Ahaan Fernandes, Shival Bawa, Ayman Ahamed, Harsh Bobade, Soorya Sathish

Abu Dhabi Predicted Starting Line-up: Ali Abid (c), Atta Ur Rahim, Ghulam Farid, Ethan D’souza, Kamran Atta(wk), Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Zia Mukhtar, Sahil Hariani, Adnan Danish

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here