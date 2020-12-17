DUB vs AJM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DUB vs AJM Dream11 Best Picks / DUB vs AJM Dream11 Captain / DUB vs AJM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Dubai Pulse Secure will clash against Ajman Alubond in Match 20 of the Emirates D20 tournament 2020 on December 17 at 6:30 pm IST. Both teams have struggled to win matches in the tournament as they lie in the bottom half of the Emirates D20 points table. DUB have fared slightly better with two wins in six matches, while AJM have won just one match so far. In their last meeting, DUB posted a big victory by 36 runs over AJM as the latter was restricted to just 112 runs while chasing a target of 148 runs. AJM would certainly try to do better this time around and overtake their opponents in the table.

DUB vs AJM Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond Live Streaming

All matches of the Emirates D20 can be watched online on FanCode.

DUB vs AJM Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

DUB vs AJM Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond: Match Details

December 17 – 06:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai

Emirates D20 DUB vs AJM Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond

Emirates D20 DUB vs AJM Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond captain: Waqas Ali

Emirates D20 DUB vs AJM Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond vice-captain: Rudra Mahadev

Emirates D20 DUB vs AJM Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Emirates D20 DUB vs AJM Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond batsmen: Asif Khan, Waqas Ali, Bilal Cheema, Rudra Mahadev

Emirates D20 DUB vs AJM Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond all-rounders: Rameez Shahzad, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh, Ali Naseer

Emirates D20 DUB vs AJM Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond bowlers: Sharif Asadullah, Rishabh Mukherjee

DUB vs AJM Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure probable playing 11 against Ajman Alubond: Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema (WK), Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani

DUB vs AJM Emirates D20, Ajman Alubond probable playing 11 against Dubai Pulse Secure: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Asif Khan, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Nasir Aziz, Anand Kumar, Sheraz Piya, Sharif Asadullah, Rishabh Mukherjee